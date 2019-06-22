DRDO jobs: Notification for 40 DRDO scientists opening released; Apply online from June 29

New Delhgi, June 22: DRDO recruitment 2019 notification for 40 Scientist posts has been released on the official website. These are not fresher jobs and the requirement is for highly qualified personnel having experience in different specialised fields. Last date to apply for DRDO scientist vacancies in July 20, 2019.

DRDO's recruitment of Scientists in C, D, E And F grades are based on qualification and experience in specialized fields relevant to DRDO or Defence Research and Development Organisation.

DRDO Scientist recruitment official notification link and vacancy details:

DRDO has advertised for 21 Scientist 'C' openings, 13 Scientist 'D' openings, 4 Scientist 'E' vacancies and 2 Scientist 'F' posts.

DRDO Scientist posts salary would be in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission:

For, Scientist 'C' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 67,700/- , Level 11 as per 7th CPC

For, Scientist 'D' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 78,800/- , Level 12 as per 7th CPC

For, Scientist 'E' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 1,23,100/- , Level 13 as per 7th CPC

For, Scientist 'F' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 1,31,100/- , Level 13A as per 7th CPC

How to apply for DRDO scientist openings:

