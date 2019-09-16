DRDO jobs: DIHAR walk-in-interview for JRF and Research Associate vacancies on Oct 23

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 16: DRDO jobs openings for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts have been announced under DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019. These openings are for DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) and interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 October 2019.

Under DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019, five openings for Junior Research Fellow posts and 2 for Research Associate posts have been announced. For Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry, Physics) posts M.Sc., B.E./B.Tech. or M.E./M.Tech in the relevant subject have been stated as educational requirement. For Research Associate posts, M.E./M.Tech with 3 years of research/teaching/design and development and at least one research paper published in Science Citation Index (SCI) Journal is needed.

DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019 notification for JRF and Research Associate posts: Click Here

General information regarding DRDO research fellowships: Click Here

DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview address, date:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 October 2019 at DIHAR base lab near 3 BRD, Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh along with the documents.