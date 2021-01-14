Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card

New Delhi, Jan 14: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection. The same is available on the official website.

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Main examination will be held on January 30 2021. The admit cards for those candidates shortlisted will be released soon. The direct link to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card is given below. The score card is. available on IBPS.in.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/res9sds1a_jan21/login.php?appid=5350456de17f9e55425acf3115863ae4