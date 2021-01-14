YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card

    The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Main examination will be held on January 30 2021. The admit cards for those candidates shortlisted will be released soon. The direct link to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card is given below. The score card is. available on IBPS.in.

    Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 score card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/res9sds1a_jan21/login.php?appid=5350456de17f9e55425acf3115863ae4

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X