Direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 admit card for main exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 admit card for the main exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card will be available online till January 30 2021. The IBPS will conduct the main examination on January 30. Candidates are required to report at the exam venue as per the slot mentioned in the IBPS RRB admit card. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. The admit card is available on IBPS.in.

    Direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 admit card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 14:36 [IST]
    X