    Direct link to download DSSSB Admit Card 2019 for Junior Auditor LDC, Pharmacist Exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: The DSSB Admit Card 2019 for Junior Auditor LDC, Pharmacist Exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams will be held on November 1 and 4 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their details such as date of birth etc. The admit card is available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    Direct link to download DSSB Admit Card 2019: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/ 1258/63014/login.html

    How to download DSSB Admit Card 2019 for Junior Auditor LDC Pharmacist Exam:

    • Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
