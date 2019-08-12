  • search
    Delhi traffic advisory on Independence Day: Know route, time and restrictions

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 12: Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort for its full dress rehearsal on Tuesday to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city, officials said on Sunday.

    Delhi traffic advisory on Independence Day: Know route, time and restrictions
    A view of a traffic jam at ITO during a heavy downpour, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Routes to be avoided on Independence Day:

    Seven roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, its Link Road, and Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

    Traffic restrictions for the full dress rehearsal on Tuesday and for Independence Day celebrations will be the same.

    Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal and the main celebrations need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

    Delhi: Traffic affected due to rains

    The north-south traffic will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge.

    In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana, the traffic advisory stated.

    Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan and vehicles will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat, it said.

    Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13 and the same will be applicable for the Independence Day from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

    Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and the same applies for August 15.

    City buses, including the ones operated by DTC, will not ply on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, between ISBT to NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes available on the Independence day as well. These buses may use G.T. Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24.

    Karnataka: Here are the revised traffic offence fines; Can phones be used for navigation

    Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

    Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function.

