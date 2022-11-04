YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi MCD Polls 2022 dates likely to be announced today at 4 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The state election commission is likely to announce the schedule for the Delhi MCD polls at a press conference at 4 pm today.

    Municipal elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held to elect 250 councillors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

    Delhi MCD Polls 2022 dates likely to be announced today at 4 pm
    Representational Image

    This would be the first election to the municipal corporation since the 3 municipal bodies were reunified in May 2022.

    Kejriwal confident Delhi would choose AAP over BJP in MCD polls this timeKejriwal confident Delhi would choose AAP over BJP in MCD polls this time

    The tenure of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC came to an end on 18 May, 2022. The previous municipal elections were held in April 2017 to elect the councillors of the 3 municipal corporations.

    In March 2022, the state Election Commission indefinitely deferred the municipal elections that were scheduled to be held in April 2022. On 22 March, the Union Government approved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to merge the 3 municipal corporations back to a single body. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi formally came into existence on 22 May, 2022.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    mcd polls new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X