Delhi: Man held for smuggling iPhones, branded shoes at IGI

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 20: A man has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country iPhones, branded shoes and bags worth over Rs 32 lakh at Delhi airport.

He was intercepted after his arrival from Muscat, Oman, on Thursday, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

"His personal search resulted in recovery of 42 iPhones, branded bags and shoes, etc. having market value of Rs 32.06 lakh," it said.

During further enquiry, the passenger, who is a resident of Delhi, admitted smuggling of goods like clothes, shoes and cosmetics among others worth Rs 37 lakh in his past visits, the statement said. He has been arrested and the goods seized, it said.

