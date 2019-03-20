  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Man held for smuggling iPhones, branded shoes at IGI

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: A man has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country iPhones, branded shoes and bags worth over Rs 32 lakh at Delhi airport.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    He was intercepted after his arrival from Muscat, Oman, on Thursday, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

    "His personal search resulted in recovery of 42 iPhones, branded bags and shoes, etc. having market value of Rs 32.06 lakh," it said.

    [Delhi: Man held with 45kg of prohibited wood at IGI airport]

    During further enquiry, the passenger, who is a resident of Delhi, admitted smuggling of goods like clothes, shoes and cosmetics among others worth Rs 37 lakh in his past visits, the statement said. He has been arrested and the goods seized, it said.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    igi airport smuggling delhi new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue