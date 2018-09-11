  • search

Delhi: Crime Branch to probe sexual assault of minor at school

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The Crime Branch will take over the probe into the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at her school last week, police said on Tuesday.

    The alleged incident occurred last Tuesday in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and the next day, a case was registered by the district police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The girl's parents also staged a protest outside the school Tuesday demanding an action against the authorities. A senior officer said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch since it is a "sensitive one".

    According to the police, the family members of the girl were not satisfied with the district police's investigation in the case and wanted an independent probe.

    Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), had said, "We are investigating the matter from all angles. We are not ruling out the role of the school authority or any family member or neighbour."

    The police had claimed that the girl was "touched" inappropriately.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi minor rape

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue