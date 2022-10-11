YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi CM flags off 50 low-floored CNG buses in the capital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses and said they will improve connectivity to the rural belts of the national capital.

    He also flagged off 30 Innova cars and 36 motorbikes for the enforcement wing of the Transport Department.

    Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses
    Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses

    "These vehicles will be involved in enforcing lane discipline. From April onwards, we started the lane discipline drive," he said at the event.

    Kejriwal said there will be 1,800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by 2023, while 80 per cent of the city's bus fleet will be electric by 2025.

    Delhi man lost over Rs 2 lakh in Jamtara-style cyber frauds; four heldDelhi man lost over Rs 2 lakh in Jamtara-style cyber frauds; four held

    The government has floated a tender for 1,500 electric buses, and by November next year, 1,800 such buses will be playing on Delhi roads, he said.

    "We have inducted 50 new low-floor CNG (air-conditioned) buses. Form many years, when people faced inconvenience since there were no buses. But in the last two three years, electric, CNG, cluster buses have been inducted," he added.

    The new buses will be kept at the new Bawana bus depot.

    "This will help rural connectivity. There are already 360 cluster bus routes. There will be six new routes for these buses that will serve rural areas," he said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister cng

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X