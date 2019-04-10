Delhi: 65-years-old jumps in front of Metro train, kills self

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 10: A 65-year-old man reportedly jumped in front of a Delhi Metro train and was crushed to death. The incident took place at Ramesh Nagar Metro Station in the national capital today.

This is not the first time a person has attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train. Last month, a man jumped in front of an oncoming train at the GTB Nagar metro station and falls on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

In March, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming Delhi Metro train at Sector 16 metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Services on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line of which Noida Sector 16 is a part, were delayed for approximately 12 minutes following the tragic incident.

Man 'jumps' in front of Delhi Metro train

In the same month, a bizarre incident was reported from Delhi. A 26-year-old woman had jumped on to the metro tracks at Dwarka Mor metro station allegedly to pick up a Rs 2,000 note which she saw lying on the tracks. Fortunately, two coaches of an oncoming Metro train passed over her as she lay still between the tracks and survived.

In Bengaluru, a 25-year-old boy had in January attempted to kill himself by jumping in front of an oncoming metro. Identified as one Venu, the youth attempted suicide at the National College Junction metro station on Friday afternoon.