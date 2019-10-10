  • search
    Defence Jobs: BRO Multi Skilled Worker recruitment notification out; Apply for 540 BRO jobs

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 10: BRO Multi Skilled Worker job openings have been announced and 540 vacancies are up for grabs. BRO official notification is out and the link to download it in pdf format has been given below. The BRO openings are 10th pass jobs or ITI jobs.

    Board Roads Organization or BRO Multi Skill Worker vacancies detailed advertisemant is yet to be released. Last date to apply for Multi Skilled Worker Vacancies in BRO is November 11, 2019.

    BRO Multi Skill Worker vacancies

    BRO jobs reservatioin and quota:

    Out of the total 540 vacancies, 221 are unreserved; and145 are reserved for OBCs. 81 and 40 vacancies are reserved for SC and ST candidates, respectively. BRO 2019 recruitment notification has been released for Multi Skilled Worker Vacancies.

    BRO 2019 recruitment notification for Multi Skilled Worker vacancies: Click Here

    How to apply for BRO jobs:

    • Download job notification here.
    • Visit www.bro.gov.in.
    • Go to Notification Number - 03/2019
    • The application link has not been activated yet.
    • Keep visiting this page for BRO Recruitment 2019 Updates.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
