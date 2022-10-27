DCW chief slams Haryana govt for granting parole to Ram Rahim

Chhath Puja fasting rules: What one must keep in mind during the 4-day festival

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has slammed the Haryana government on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole and questioned how could he launch a music video during his parole on Diwali.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and wrote, "The court has sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to life imprisonment for the offense of rape and murder. Why is such a dangerous person being given parole again and again? He makes discourses and songs in parole and some Haryana government leaders clap, is absorbed in 'Bhakti," reads the tweet after being translated.

Reacting to Ram Rahim's parole, the Haryana chief minister said, "I do not want to say anything. I have no role in this. Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail's rules apply to all the inmates."

It is to be recalled that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on a 40-day parole from Haryana's Sunaria jail on October 14. He is serving a 20-year jail term in connection with the rape of two of his female disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where Dera is headquartered.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief has also been convicted of several grievous crimes.

On Diwali, Ram Rahim released a music video titled 'Sadi Nit Diwali' from his YouTube channel, Saint MSG.

The video went viral as soon as it was posted. Leaders, journalists, and activists slammed the administration for giving him parole.

