YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CUET UG Result 2022 likely today: Time, direct link and latest update here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: CUET Result 2022: The wait of over 12 lakh students might end today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Thursday. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

    Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022.

    CUET UG Result 2022 likely today: Time, direct link and latest update here

    The NTA will also publish the CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 along with the result.

    The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.

    The CUET exam result 2022 would be considered for admission to over 46 Universities including the Central Universities and many private and deemed universities in the country.

    DU Admissions 2023 starts via CUET: How to applyDU Admissions 2023 starts via CUET: How to apply

    Admissions would begin at the various Universities basis the formula set out by the respective university.

    NTA likely to announce CUET Results by late evening today. However, Students, are advised to keep a tab on the official website for any changes or further details.

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Websites to Check

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Steps to check

    • Visit the NTA CUET 2022 official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.
    • On the homepage, click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.
    • Provide CUET application number and other required details.
    • Click on "Submit"
    • Your "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.
    • Download the CUET UG 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X