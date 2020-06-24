CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary, eligibility and other details here

New Delhi, June 24: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, on Tuesday, released an official notification for the recruitment of lady constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 24, 2020. The registration process has begun on csbc.bih.nic.in and the interested candidates can check the process below to apply for it.

Last date:

July 24 is the last date to apply for this recruitment drive through which a total of 454 vacancies will be filled.

Bihar Police CSBC Lady Constable 2020: How to apply

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'Apply Online for the post of Lady Constable for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion'

Next, click on the 'Registration' button

Fill all the details asked for and click on 'Submit'

Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Eligibility:

A candidate should have passed class 12 examination from a recognised board and should be between 18 and 30 years old in order to apply for the posts.

Selection process:

The selection process will consist of a written exam followed by physical efficiency test (PET). The Required height for the constables includes 155 cm as the minimum height requirement of any candidate. Those who score 30% or above and clear the written exam will appear in the PET.

Salary Details:

The candidates who qualify for the posts would be awarded a salary of level 3 in Bihar Police that is ranging between INR 21, 700 to INR 69,100.