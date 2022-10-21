YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Clear skies in Delhi but air quality remains 'poor'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Friday with the city's air quality recorded in the "poor" category.

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 224 at 9.20 am, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research ( SAFAR) data showed.

    Clear skies in Delhi but air quality remains poor

    The index value was 228 (poor category) on Thursday, according to the 24-hour average AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    The capital is likely to witness a generally clear sky on Friday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

    Delhi air quality projected to cross 301 by Sat; GRAP stage II comes into effect ahead of Diwali Delhi air quality projected to cross 301 by Sat; GRAP stage II comes into effect ahead of Diwali

    The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

    The minimum temperature was recorded a notch above normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    air quality delhi weather

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X