Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 likely to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 09: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 is expected to be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The board will confirm the date and time anytime soon. The results will be either declared tomorrow, May 10 or on Saturday, May 11. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

How to check Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in , indiaresults.com or examresults.com

, , or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout