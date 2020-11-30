Chandra Grahan 2020: Will Monday’s lunar eclipse be visible in India?

New Delhi, Nov 30: A lunar eclipse would take place on Monday but won't be visible in India as it will be afternoon here. The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

According to Timeanddate.com, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic will witness the penumbral lunar eclipse provided the weather is clear.

2020 has four lunar eclipses; all penumbral ones. The last three took place on January 10, June 5, July 4.

Eclipse myth in India In India, there are various myths and superstitions related to eclipses, whether it is solar or lunar. According to the Indian version of a lunar eclipse, a demon named Rahu eats up the moon during an eclipse.