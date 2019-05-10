CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019 to be declared today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 10: The CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected by 1 pm today, May 10. This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and examresults.com.

How to check CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in or examresults.com

, or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout