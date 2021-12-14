CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper shocker: Board to award up to 6 grace marks

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The CBSE will award up to 6 grace marks for the Shocking Class 12 Accountancy paper. More details will be available on the official website.

Accountancy paper controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the students will get up to six grace marks for the 12th Accountancy paper held on Monday.

In an audio message circulated with the principals of the schools Bharadwaj was heard said don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students.

He also said that the change of pattern in the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper at the last minute cam as a shock to the students. "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper," he also said.

On the Class 12 Accountancy Paper, he said that the answer of the question number in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong and the question number 47 is controversial. You will get at least 5 or 6 marks, he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:11 [IST]