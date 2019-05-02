CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 to be out soon, details here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared in the third week of May. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

According to reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days

The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

The teachers have been instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers. "This year, the marking scheme prepared for the evaluators highlights the priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," the CBSE notification mentioned.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the relevant link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout