Caught on camera: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: A man arrested in a forgery case escaped police custody in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area while he was being taken for a medical examination. He has now been charged with with fresh case besides departmental action being initiated against two police personnel for negligence of duty.

CCTV footage shared by ANI shows the accused, Vicky Abhishek Sinha escaping from the grip of a policeman and running outside the main gate of the police station.

#WATCH | Delhi: Accused gives Police a slip while being taken for medical examination. Case registered at PS Cyber Cell,Badarpur. Departmental action initiated against SI Mohit & Ct Ajay for negligence of duty



Accused was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/TumMGXC40R — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Sinha, a resident of Orange County in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram, was arrested on Thursday after a case was registered against him on September 30.

A case under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Sinha in a fabricated arms licence matter in the cyber police station of the southeast district

Now, another case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the IPC has been registered at Badarpur cyber cell police station against him