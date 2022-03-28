BEL Recruitment 2022: 63 vacancies, check fee, age limit and direct link to apply

Patna, Mar 28: The BEL Recruitment 2022 for 63 vacancies is underway. More details are available on the official website.

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the post of Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer for its Ghaziabad unit. The last date to submit the application is April 6. To apply visit www.bel-India.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies:

The recruitment drive will fill up 63 vacancies of which 26 are for the post of Trainee Engineer and 37 are for Project Engineer.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 150 for the post of Trainee Engineer, while in the case of Project Engineer it is Rs 400

BEL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit:

Candidates applying should not be more than 28 years of age for the post of Trainee Engineer. In the case of Project Engineer the age of the candidate should not be more than 32 years old.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply: https://jobapply.in/bel2022MARCHGZB/

