BE/Btech jobs: 115 CDAC jobs for engineers announced; Apply online for these engineering jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 01: CDAC jobs have have been announced and CDAC recruitment notification for 115q Project Engineer job openings for engineers (BE/BTech) is out on the official website. CDAC recruitment 2019 notification download link is given below.

Last date to apply online for these CDAC Project Engineer vacancies is September 03, 2019. CDAC recruitment 2019 for engineers requires minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

There are 4 types of Project Engineer openings - Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation)-87 vacancies, Project Engineer (Faculty) - 5 openings, Project Engineer (Embedded Systems-Software Developer) - 16 job openings and Project Engineer (DC & IS) - 7 jobs.

CDAC Project Engineer job notification download, eligibility for these BE/BTech jobs:

The candidate should have BE/BTech qualification or Post-Graduation degree in these fields - Electronics/ Electronic & Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer & Networking Security/ Computer Application/ Software Systems/ Information Technology/ Information Technology Management/ Computer Management/ Industrial Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

CDAC recruitment 2019 notification for 163 Job openings: Click Here

CDAC Noida recruitment notification for 87 Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation) openings: Click Here

CDAC Noida recruitment notification for 5 Project Engineer (Faculty) vacancies: Click Here

CDAC Noida recruitment notification for 16 Project Engineer (Embedded Systems-Software Developer) vacancies: Click Here

CDAC Noida recruitment notification for 7 Project Engineer (DC & IS) jobs: Click Here

The above mentioned pages have all the information regarding the jobs. Even the apply online direct link is given on the same page.

Steps to apply online for CDAC BE/BTech jobs:

Visit www.cdac.in

Click on "Careers".

On this page, click on "Current Job Opportunities".

Here, click on the link - 'C-DAC, Noida is looking for bright and result oriented persons for various positions."

This page has list of all the 163 job openings advertised for which are 115 Project Engineers jobs, 47 Project Associate jobs and 2 Project Manager jobs.

In front of every opening type, there is an option called "View Details".

Click on this corresponding to vacancies you would like to apply.

On this page read all the instructions carefully, scroll to the ottom and click on Apply Online.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

Submit.

CDAC BE/BTech jobs, Project Engineer jobs:IMPORTANT DATES:

Commencement of on-line Registration of application by candidates 20-08-2019.

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates 03-09-2019.

Interview for Project Manager 14-09-2019.

Online test for Project Engineer & Project Associate(Fresher) 14-09-2019/ 15-09-2019.

Interview for Project Engineer 14-09-2019/ 15-09-2019/ 16-09-2019.

Interview for Project Associate(Fresher) 24-09-2019/25-09-2019/26-09-2019.