Bank jobs: PSU banks are recruiting, how to apply for these govt bank jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 11: Govt banks are hiring and several PSU bank jobs are up for grabs. Here we give you the details of govt bank jobs for which the application process is still open. Recently the last date for IDBI Bank 2019 recruitment drive for assestant managers just got over. Even the Allahabad Bank recruitment application form for Specialist Officer jobs just closed.

Here the the PSU bank jobs for which you can still apply:

Syndicate Bank recruitment 2019 - Apply for Syndicate Bank Specialist Officers jobs:

Syndicate Bank recruitment is underway and the PSU bank has announced vacancies for 14 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Last date to apply for Syndicate Bank Specialist Officers vacancies is May 22, 2019. Click on the following link to know how to apply for Syndicate Bank Specialist Officers

Syndicate Bank announces job openings for 14 Specialist Officer posts; How to apply

SBI jobs: SBI recruiting Chief Technology Officer - How to apply for SBI jobs

SBI recruitment 2019 process is underway and the leading PSU bank has invited applications for recruitment of Chief Technology Officer vacancy on SBI official website. SBI had recently advertised for massive recruitment for Probationary Officers and Junior Associates posts. SBI had invited applications for Specialist Cadre officers on contract basis. But the last date for these are over. The last date for applying for SBI Chief Technology Officer job opening is is May 20, 2019.

How to apply for SBI vacancy of Chief Technology Officer - Click on the link below:

Bank jobs: SBI announces job opening; How to apply online for Chief Technology Officer post

NABARD jobs: NABARD is recruiting- How to apply online

NABARD is recruiting Assistant Managers and the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development has invited application for 79 vacant posts. NABARD has announced Assistant Manager vacancies on NABARD official website www.nabard.org.

NABARD's recruitment process for Assistant Manager jobs includes preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The last date to apply for NABARD Assistant Manager jobs is May 26, 2019.

Direct link to apply online for NABARD Assistant Manager jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for NABARD Assistant Manager vacancies online:

Visit www.nabard.org

Click on careers and scroll to "Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A' (RDBS)" section".

Click on the link which says " Link for Online Registration and Payment of Online Fees/Intimation Charges ".

". Follow the instructions and register first.

Using the new user name and password generated during registration, login

Read instructions carefully and fill up the form.

Make online payment of exam fee.

Submit

Take printout out of online application for future reference.