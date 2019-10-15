  • search
    Bank jobs for 10th pass:115 Indian Bank peon vacancies announced; Peon jobs apply online link here

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Indian Bank jobs have been announced and Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 notification for 115 Security Guard cum Peon job openings is out on the official website. Indian Bank Peon recruitment process involves an online exam, local language test and physical fitness test. Indian Bank Peon jobs apply online link is given below.

    Indian Bank Peon application process began on October 14, 2019, and the last date to apply is November 11, 2019. The peon vacancies are across 14 states with a maximum of 48 openings in Tamil Nadu.

    Indian Bank peon vacancies notification

    India Bank Peon Recruitment 2019 online application link, notification download:

    India Bank Peon job openings official notification in pdf: Click Here

    India Bank Peon recruitment apply online link: Click Here

    How to apply online for India Bank Peon jobs:

    • Go to official website indianbank.in.
    • Scroll down and find "Career".
    • Under "Career" find the advertisement "Recruitment of Security Guard cum Peon-2019", click on the advertisement.
    • Download the official notification and read carefully
    • There is an option which says "Click Here to apply online".
    • Register first by filling up basic information and create new login and password.
    • Login using the new login and password.
    • Please read the instructions and enter the details correctly.
    • Submit
    • Take the print of the application form.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 3:49 [IST]
