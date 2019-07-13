Bank Jobs: BOB Specialist Officers recruitment notification out; Apply for 35 BOB SO jobs from today

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 13: Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment process will begin today and the BOB Specialist Officers application process for 35 vacancies will begin today on the official website. BOB online application will begin on July 13 and the last date to apply for Specialist Officers jobs is August 2, 2019.

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment Details, BOB SO exam:

BOB is recruiting Specialist Officers in Scale II and Scale III as Manager IT, Senior Manager-IT. BOB Specialist Officer selection will be done on the basis of online test followed by Interview and GD, for which the candidate must clear the exam. Candidates can apply online on Bank of Baroda official website from 13 July to 02 August 2019. The online exam would have four sections - Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and Professional language. The exam duration would be two hours

BOB Specialist Officers recruitment 2019 official notification in pdf: Click Here

Direct link to apply for BOB Specialist Officers vacancies: Click Here

(The above link is not active yet, it will become active on July 13)

BOB SO Recruitment: How to apply:

First visit https://www.bankofbaroda.in , go to careers and find this section "Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20".

, go to careers and find this section "Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20". Download detailed advertisement and please go through all the details.

The after July 13 afternoon, go to this page - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobspitjun19/

This page will have important dates.

Click on registration link. You need to register first before applying.

Register and create new login id and password.

Now, log in using new credentials.

Fill up the form, follow instruction and make online payment.

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference