    AP Inter Supply results 2019 date, check details

    New Delhi, June 13: The AP Inter Supply results 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The IPASE exams are held for those students who fail in one or two subjects. The supplementary exams were held between May 14 and May 22. Last year it may be recalled the results were declared on June 12. The results would be declared by today at 4 pm.

    The results once declared will be available on results.cgg.gov.in,educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
