AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result shortly

Hyderabad, Jan 25: The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment list will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The list will be released by the Department of Technical Education. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the choice of courses and colleges filled by the students.

Those students who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling will have to download the seat allotment letter and report through the self-reporting system on the website. Following this they would have to report to the allotted college later.

The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment was originally supposed to be released on November 12. However it was postponed to November 12.

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to engineering, pharmacy and agriculture in the participating institutions including Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology and Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College. The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment once released will be available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

