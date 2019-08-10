Air India jobs: 125 AME vacancies at AIESL for DGCA license holders; revised Walk-in-interview

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Aug 10: Air India jobs have been announced and Air India recruitment notification for 125 AME or Aircraft Maintenance Engineers vacancies at AIESL is out on the official website. AIESL AME jobs are for DGCA license holders and Air India would be conducting walk in interview to fill up these posts.

Air India AIESL walk-in-interview for AME vacancies would be from 03rd September to 07th September 2019. Air India walk-in-interview address and documents to be carried are given below. The AIESL AME recruitment will a fixed term employment (FTE) for a period of five years.

Air India AIESL AME recruitment official notification download: Click Here

Air India AME salary, DGCA license requirements for AME posts:

These Air India AME jobs require DGCA B-1 and B-2 certification for aircraft maintenance. Also,one year maintenance experience as a certifying support staff with CAR 145 approved organization is needed to be eligible for these AIESL AME posts. Air India AME post salary or expected remuneration for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer would be in the range of Rs.95,000 to Rs.1,28,000 pm. DGCA approved B1 and B2 licenses to cover A321/A320/A319/NEO air crafts is must to apply.

Air India AME walk-interview revised schedule: