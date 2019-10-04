  • search
    12 pass government job alert: SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019 details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 04: Applications have been invited as part of the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C (Group 'B', NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Important dates:

    • Last date of applicationL October 18 2019 (5 pm)
    • Last date to pay application fee: October 20 2019 (5pm)
    • Last date for generation of offline challan: October 20 2019 (5pm)
    • Computer based exam date: May 5 2020 to May 7 2020

    Educational qualification: 12th pass or its equivalent from a recognised university or board

    Age limit:

    • Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years as on January 1 2020
    • Stenographer Grade D: 18 to 27 years as on January 1 2020

    Application fee:

    Rs 100. Can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

    Exam pattern:

    • Objective Type Multiple Choice
    • Negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
    • General Intelligence & Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks
    • General Awareness: 50, 50 marks
    • English Language and Comprehension: 100, 100 marks

    Exam duration: 2 hours

    Friday, October 4, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
