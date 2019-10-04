12 pass government job alert: SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019 details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: Applications have been invited as part of the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C (Group 'B', NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Important dates:

Last date of applicationL October 18 2019 (5 pm)

Last date to pay application fee: October 20 2019 (5pm)

Last date for generation of offline challan: October 20 2019 (5pm)

Computer based exam date: May 5 2020 to May 7 2020

Educational qualification: 12th pass or its equivalent from a recognised university or board

Age limit:

Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years as on January 1 2020

Stenographer Grade D: 18 to 27 years as on January 1 2020

Application fee:

Rs 100. Can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Exam pattern:

Objective Type Multiple Choice

Negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks

General Awareness: 50, 50 marks

English Language and Comprehension: 100, 100 marks

Exam duration: 2 hours