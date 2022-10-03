7-year-old, injured in e-scooter battery blast, succumbs to injuries

Maharashtra to get its first 'Divyang Park' in Nagpur

Nagpur

pti-PTI

Palghar, Oct 03: A seven-year-old boy injured in the electric scooter battery blast died during treatment in Maharashtra's Vasai city, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Shabbir Ansari, was a student of class 2. He suffered severe burns when the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23.

Due to the explosion, the television set in the room caught fire. The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident, a police official said.

"Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room. Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," he said.