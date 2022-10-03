YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    7-year-old, injured in e-scooter battery blast, succumbs to injuries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Oct 03: A seven-year-old boy injured in the electric scooter battery blast died during treatment in Maharashtra's Vasai city, police said on Monday.

    The deceased, identified as Shabbir Ansari, was a student of class 2. He suffered severe burns when the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23.

    7-year-old, injured in e-scooter battery blast, succumbs to injuries

    Due to the explosion, the television set in the room caught fire. The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident, a police official said.

    Man stabs estranged wife to death over child custody; heldMan stabs estranged wife to death over child custody; held

    "Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room. Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," he said.

    Comments

    More nagpur News  

    Read more about:

    injured maharashtra death

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X