Thane: Youth booked for raping girl on pretext of marriage

Mumbai

By Pti

Thane, Apr 14: A 24-year-old girl student was allegedly molested and raped by a youth on the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

As per the complaint registered by the victim last evening, the accused befriended her over four years back after which he molested her in an auto rickshaw, Kalwa police station sub-inspector S S Ambre told PTI.

Later he took her to his house and raped her repeatedly while promising to marry her, he said. When the girl demanded that they should get married, the accused threatened to defame her and also warned her against revealing the offence to anyone.

As per the girl, the harassment went on from December 2010 till last year, the officer said.

A case under section 354 (molestation), 376 (rape), 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against accused, he said, adding that the accused has not been arrested while further investigation was underway.

