Will Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 be declared today?

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 06: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 is unlikely to be declared today.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The board is yet to make a formal announcement on when the results would be declared. There is a likelihood that the results would be declared on June 10.

Officials had said that there shall be no delay in the declaration of the results and the process is right on track. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout