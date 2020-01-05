Sent portfolio list to Maharashtra Governor says NCP chief

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 05: Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent the list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In a tweet, Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7.30 pm this evening.

"I hope the governor gives his approval soon," he said, adding that everybody was waiting for announcement of portfolio allocation.

Upset Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar quits Maharashtra cabinet

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.