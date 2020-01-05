  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sent portfolio list to Maharashtra Governor says NCP chief

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 05: Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent the list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

    In a tweet, Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7.30 pm this evening.

    Sent portfolio list to Maharashtra Governor says NCP chief
    NCP chief Jayant Patil

    "I hope the governor gives his approval soon," he said, adding that everybody was waiting for announcement of portfolio allocation.

    Upset Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar quits Maharashtra cabinet

    The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    ncp jayant patil

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue