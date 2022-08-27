YouTube
    MHT CET 2022 hall ticket to be released shortly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 27: The MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will released today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website using their required credentials. The re-examination will be conducted on August 29 at the designated exam centres. The exam will be conducted for PCM and PCB as per the official notices.

    To download the hall ticket:

    • Visit the official website
    • Click on MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket link that is on the home page
    • Enter the login details and then click on submit
    • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
    • Check the admit card properly and then download it
    • Take a printout

    Those candidates reappearing for the exam have to note that in case the candidate who is appearing for the second opportunity (Re-Examination), then the first attempt will be nullified and the re-exam of 2nd attempt will be considered for the marks. The MHT CET 2022 hall ticket once released at 12 noon on August 29 will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
    X