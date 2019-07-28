Maharshtra govt jobs: 500 Junior Engineer jobs announced by WRD; How to apply

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 28: WRD Maharashtra Jobs 2019 have been announced and 500 Junior Engineer vacancies are up for grabs. The Maharashtra WRD recruitment official notification is out on the official website.

Selection will be based on a Written Test and the last date to apply for these Maharashtra WRD Junior Engineer jobs is August 15, 2019. The edcucational qualification required is Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Download Maharashtra WRD recruitment official notification: Click Here

Direct link to apply for these Maharashtra government jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for Maharashtra WRD jobs:

Visit www.mahapariksha.gov.in [ www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regWRD# ]

[ ] Click on registration login.

Fill up basic information and register first.

Create a new id and password.

Return to page mentioned in step 1 and login using new id and password.

Read instructions carefully and fill up the form.

Submit