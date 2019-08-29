Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 yet to be declared

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 29: The Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 is likely to be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

While reports had stated that the result would be declared on August 28, the same was yet to be announced. The results are likely to be declared today.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2019 was declared last week. The 10th supplementary results are expected on August 28, 2019. Last year, the HSC result was declared on August 14, while the SSC result was declared on August 28.

This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3, 2019. For the 12th class, it was conducted between July 17 and July 30, 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the supplementary exam link

Chose your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout