Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be declared today, check time

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, May 28: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the exams were held between February 21 and March 20. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results on May 28. The results would be declared by 1 pm. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Mumbai North Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Gopal Shetty 706678 BJP 2 Urmila Matondkar 241431 INC + More Details