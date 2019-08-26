Maharashtra Govt jobs: 746 MAHAGENCO Technician Jobs apply online link here

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Aug 26: MAHAGENCO Technician Recruitment 2019 is underway and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited or MAHAGENCO ITI jobs have been announced. 746 Technician vacancies have been notified under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2019.

MAHAGENCO Technician jobs official notification download link, eligibility criteria for these Maharasgtra govt openings and online application link are given below. The application process for theser MAHAGENCO Technician vacancies began today (August 26) and the last date to apply is September 8. Candidate should have ITI/NCVT/MSTVT Qualification in relevant trade. Specialisation wise details are given in the official notification. MAHAGENCO official website is www.mahagenco.in.

MAHAGENCO Technician Jobs notification download: Click Here

MAHAGENCO Technician Jobs apply online link: Click Here

MAHAGENCO Technician Jobs important dates:

Commencement of on-line registration of application August 26, 2019

Closure of registration of application September 8, 2019

Closure for editing application details September 8, 2019

Last date for printing your application September 23, 2019

Online Fee Payment August 26, 2019 to September 8, 2019

How to apply for MAHAGENCO Technician vacancies:

Visit ibpsonline.ibps.in/mahgencjul19/

On top right, click on "Click Here for registration".

Fill basic information and register first.

Create a new login id and password.

Using this, come to "Login for already Registered Candidates" section and key in new login id and password.

Fill up the form

Make online payment.

Submit.

printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.