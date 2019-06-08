Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 to be declared today at 1 pm, patience advised

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 08: The Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

After a long wait and anxiety, students who took the Maharashtra SSC exam 2019 will be able to view their results today. The results would be declared at 1 pm. Students must be patient as there would be heavy load on the servers as a result of which the websites would be slow.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to check Maharashtra 10 Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net

or Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout