Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 to be declared today at 1 pm, patience advised
Mumbai
Mumbai, June 08: The Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
After a long wait and anxiety, students who took the Maharashtra SSC exam 2019 will be able to view their results today. The results would be declared at 1 pm. Students must be patient as there would be heavy load on the servers as a result of which the websites would be slow.
The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net.
How to check Maharashtra 10 Result 2019:
- Go to mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout