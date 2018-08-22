  • search

IAS couple blessed with twins through IVF after only child's death last year

Posted By: PTI
    Mumbai, Aug 22: A senior Maharashtra bureaucrat couple, who lost their only child last year, have now been blessed with twin daughters, thanks to the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology.

    IAS couple blessed with twins through IVF after only childs death last year (Representative image)
    Milind Mhaiskar and Manisha Mhaiskar, both in their late 40s, lost their 18-year-son Manmath Mhaiskar after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise building here in July last year.

    The couple longed for a child and after much contemplation they decided to take help of assisted reproductive technologies so as to become parents once again. They approached an IVF expert in December last year.

    The Mhaiskars were blessed with twin daughters in the first week of this month, delivered by a surrogate mother in a city-based hospital. During the period leading to the birth of their daughters, the Mhaiskars worked on important government projects.

    Milind is the CEO of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Manisha is the principal secretary in the urban development department.

    "The couple decided to have a child after their son's death last year. It was a courageous decision to go for surrogacy," an associate close to the couple said.

    On their part, the couple have requested for privacy and have been unwilling to reveal any further details on the process. Currently, both the IAS officers are on leave, preparing to bring home their twin babies on Friday.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    ivf maharashtra ias mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 15:23 [IST]
