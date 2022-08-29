YouTube
    UP: Teenage girl tries to kill self after harassment

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 29: A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison after allegedly facing sexual harassment by a youth in Kakroli village here, police said on Monday.

    The girl's father in his complaint alleged that she took the extreme step on Sunday following sexual harassment by a youth from a different community in their village, they said.

    Efforts are on to nab the absconding youth, Station House Officer of Kakroli police station Jitender Singh said.

    A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

    The statement of the girl has been recorded before the magistrate, he said.

