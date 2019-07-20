UP Govt jobs: UPSSSC Recruitment for 655 Forest guard/Wildlife guard vacancies, how to apply

Lucknow

Lucknow, July 20: UPSSSC Recruitment notification for 655 Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard job openings is out on the official website. UPSSC has announced 596 forest guard job openings and 59 Wildlife Guards vacancies.

Last date for applying for these UP govt jobs is August 8, 2019.

The applications are invited by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

The candidates can apply online. UPSSSC recruitment process for these Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard openings involves written exam, physical test, physical endurance test and medical test. Only those who clear written exam would be invited for the remaining rounds.

Application forms can be filled online on the UPSSSC official website www.upsssc.gov.

UPSSSC Recruitment Qualification, eligibility conditions, how to apply and other rules are given in the official notification which can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

Download UPSSSC recruitment official notification for Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Forest guard/Wildlife guard vacancies:

www.upsssc.gov