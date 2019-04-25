UP Board Result 2019 date to be declared today

Lucknow, Apr 25: The UP Board Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results for both the Class 10 and 12 examination is likely to be declared by April 27. The results of both the Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared on the same day. The official confirmation on the exact date will be made known today.

The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. All the students who had taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to Check the UP Board Result 2019:

Go to upresults.nic.in examresults.net

Click on the 'result' link

Login with your credentials

Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed

Download

Take a print-out

