UP Board class 10th 12th Result 2022 shortly: Result date, time announced

Lucknow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 18: The UP Board has announced date and time of for UPMSP high school, inter results 10th, 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The same once released will be available on the official website. The results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

The Class 10 results will be declared at 2 pm and Class 12 results will be declared at 4 pm.

Students can check their UP Board Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th results using their board exam roll number and school code.

This year, 51,92,689 student had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it. Students must note that the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be available online.

The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 once released will be available on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the UPMSP conducted the UP board exam 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions were asked from the deleted portion, for which students will be awarded bonus marks.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Score of 10th, 12th Result 2022:

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Go to the homepage and click on "UP Board 12th Result 2022″ or UP Board 10th Result 2022"

Enter the login details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further reference