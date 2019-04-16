Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
UP board 10th result 2019 date, how to check
New Delhi, Apr 16: The UP board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The UP board had earlier said that the results would be declared between April 20 and 30 2019. However there is no exact confirmation on the date. The results are most likely to be declared anytime after April 20. The result once declared will be available on upresults.nic.in.
How to check UP board 10th result 2019:
- Go to upresults.nic.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
