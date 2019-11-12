Direct links to download UP Police Recruitment Result 2013 category wise

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Nov 12: The UP Police Recruitment Result 2013 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A new list of 3,295 candidates has been released for the recruitment that was announced in 2013. The results have been released for the constable and fireman category.

It was earlier said that the document verification and medical exam of 13,479 candidates would be reconducted.

41,610 constable and firemen vacancies in the UP police in 2013 and the main examination for the recruitment was held on December 14, 2013 had been notified. A notification said that the writ petition was filed in relation to the horizontal reservation and the court had in 2017 ordered the re-verification of documents along with a medical exam. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Recruitment result 2013: Category wise download links

List of selected male candidates for post of constable CP: http://uppbpb.gov.in/con_2013_new2/List01_2013_CP_MALES_ROLL_WISE.pdf