Dejected and shamed by police, woman sets herself on fire and dies

Posted By: PTI
    Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 31: A 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man, died after she set herself ablaze in a police station here following which three policemen were suspended, an official said today.

    The woman's husband Ramvir has alleged that she was upset after police refused to file an FIR in the case and they were exerting pressure on the victim to reach a compromise with the accused, Vinay Kumar.

    Representational photo
    On August 29, the woman was rushed to a district hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said. Her husband has lodged a case of rape and abetment to suicide.

    Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S N Chinappa said three policemen, including police station in-charge Subhash Kumar and sub-inspectors Lal Singh Rana and Lokesh Kumar, were suspended in this connection. Vinay Kumar was also arrested, Chinappa said, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who forced the accused and the victim to reach an understanding in this connection.

    PTI

    suicide rape uttar pradesh police department

