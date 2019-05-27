West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 to be declared anytime now

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, May 27: The West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 will be declared shortly. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier it was stated that the West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. However now it is confirmed that the result would be declared on May 27 at 10 am. The result once declared will be available on wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019:

Go to wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2019 Mala Roy AITC Winner 5,73,119 48% 1,55,192 Chandra Kumar Bose BJP Runner Up 4,17,927 35% 1,55,192 2014 Subrata Bakshi AITC Winner 4,31,715 38% 1,36,339 Tathagata Roy BJP Runner Up 2,95,376 26% 0 2009 Mamata Banerjee AITC Winner 5,76,045 57% 2,19,571 Rabin Deb CPM Runner Up 3,56,474 35% 0 + More Details